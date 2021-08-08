Orbs Achieves Market Cap of $193.45 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $193.45 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00818426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

