Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $292.43 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

