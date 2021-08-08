Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 35,881 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

