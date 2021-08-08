Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 5,680 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

