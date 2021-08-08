Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,588 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

