Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN opened at $29.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.