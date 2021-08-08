Ouster (OUST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.
Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
