Ouster (OUST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

