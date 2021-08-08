Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,432,634.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock worth $15,737,525. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

