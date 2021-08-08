Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.87. 511,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,821,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $14,405,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.