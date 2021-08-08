Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.
NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.87. 511,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77.
In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,821,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $14,405,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
