Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 5,242 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CRS opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

