Paloma Partners Management Co Has $219,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCN opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.35. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

