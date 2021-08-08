Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $210,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.