Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $205,000 Investment in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AirNet Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. AirNet Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

