Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $214,000 Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.