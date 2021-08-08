Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 44,870 Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

AEG stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

