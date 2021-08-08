Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $446,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $106.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The company has a market cap of $660.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.