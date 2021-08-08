Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.61. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 67,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.