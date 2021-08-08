Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,043 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 177,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 535,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

