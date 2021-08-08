Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.63. 1,789,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

