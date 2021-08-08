Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

