Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. 9,084,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

