Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.87. 858,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.50. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

