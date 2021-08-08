Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.04. 569,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

