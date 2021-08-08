Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of PARXF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

