Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$18.65 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.4880661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

