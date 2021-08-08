Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $327.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $366.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

PH opened at $298.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.47. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

