Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.70.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.51 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

