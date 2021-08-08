Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Party City Holdco updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

PRTY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,217. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $769.06 million, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

