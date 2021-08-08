Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $769.06 million, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 44.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.