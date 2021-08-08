PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0014

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $122,064.10 and approximately $54.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.84 or 0.00817433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00099062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00040077 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

