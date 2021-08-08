Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 3.5%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 247,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

