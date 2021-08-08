Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $104.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.79 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $83.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $216,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

