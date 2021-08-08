Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Holdings Cut by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 7.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $98,507,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after buying an additional 5,816,273 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after buying an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $29,698,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after buying an additional 3,283,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,484,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,713,270. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

