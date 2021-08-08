Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

