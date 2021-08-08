Phala.Network (PHA) Trading Up 29.6% This Week

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00825763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

