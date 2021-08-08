Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $10.80. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 1,167 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $685.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
