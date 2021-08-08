Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $10.80. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 1,167 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $685.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

