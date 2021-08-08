Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) Insider Sells £38,000 in Stock

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) insider Sir Michael Rake sold 760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

PGR stock opened at GBX 4.82 ($0.06) on Friday. Phoenix Global Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £134.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

