Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.32.

PHR stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,279. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

