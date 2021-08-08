PIN (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00147880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,122.42 or 0.99780430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.68 or 0.00777205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

