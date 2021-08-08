Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance Securities

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.51% from the company’s current price.

PDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after acquiring an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

