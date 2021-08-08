Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.62

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 9294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 107,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

