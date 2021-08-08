Piper Sandler Downgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.59 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.