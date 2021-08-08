Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

