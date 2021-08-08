PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PJT Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

