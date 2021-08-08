Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.88. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.