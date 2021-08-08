Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Receives GBX 489.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Playtech alerts:

PTEC stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 374.40 ($4.89). The company had a trading volume of 612,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 421.48. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.