PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. PLDT has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.844 dividend. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

