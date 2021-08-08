Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Barclays upped their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

PLUG opened at $25.90 on Friday. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

