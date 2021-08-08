Pluton Market Cap Reaches $3.99 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00010481 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $149,930.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.