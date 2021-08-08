PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading Down 39.7% Over Last 7 Days

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $414,458.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00131204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.41 or 1.00190251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00788833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.